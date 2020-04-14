World Logistics Automation Industry 2020: Market Trends, Share, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Logistics Automation Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing on account of exponential growth of the e-commerce industry, and advancements in robotics.

The emergence of IoT and implementation of driverless vehicles and drones are playing a vital role in automating logistics processes and providing lucrative growth opportunities to vendors of logistics automation solutions. High capital investment may hinder the Logistics Automation market growth. However, the implementation of IoT technology for logistics management has helped companies track material deliveries and monitor sensitive goods to avoid losses, as well as mitigate risks involved in transportation of goods. This has resulted in the growth of Logistics Automation Market.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for logistics automation. Companies in the North American region are adopting logistics automation solutions to improve supply chain operations, including manufacturing, assembling, and transporting goods.

The warehouse & storage management segment is estimated to lead the logistics automation market. The growth of the warehouse & storage management segment can be attributed to the implementation of smart technologies, such as IoT and robotics, in various industries to enhance warehouse operations.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Honeywell International, Inc., KNAPP AG, Dematic Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, VITRONIC, Pcdata BV and Others.

