2020 Gas Flaring Market Analysis- Over 12.5 Billion Cubic Feet of Associated Gas per Day Flared Globally Represent US$24 Billion
The research reports on Gas Flaring Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Gas Flaring Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Gas Flaring Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3051321
Globally billions of cubic feet of associated gas continue to be flared from crude oil production sites, which represents billions of dollars in foregone revenue and causes significant environmental pollution. Also, flaring sites are often detrimental to plant, animal and human life in their surroundings and impacts health and safety. Monetization of flared gas helps to realize some of the foregone revenue and mitigates environmental pollution.
Scope of this Report-
– Global crude oil production and associated gas flaring volumes of key countries for 2010 to 2019
– Global associated gas flaring values by key countries for 2010 to 2019
– Brief analysis of key small-scale associated gas monetization technologies
– Brief analysis of associated gas flaring scenario in some of the key countries
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Keep abreast of the latest global associated gas flaring scenario
– Obtain the latest information on global associated gas flaring values and volumes for key countries
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong flaring values and volumes data
– Assess key small-scale monetization technologies for associated gas flaring
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3051321
Table of Contents in this report-
1.1. List of Tables
1.2. List of Figures
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Gas Flaring – Overview
3.1. Global Crude Oil Production and Associated Gas Flaring Volumes by Key Countries
3.2. Global Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes by Key Countries
4. Monetization Technologies for Associated Flared Gas
4.1. Mini-GTL (Gas to Liquids)
4.2. Power Generation
4.3. Mini-LNG/Small-Scale LNG
4.4. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
4.5. Major Challenges for Monetization of Associated Flared Gas
5. Global Associated Gas Flaring – Nigeria
5.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Nigeria
5.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Nigeria
6. Global Associated Gas Flaring – Russia
6.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Russia
6.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Russia
7. Global Associated Gas Flaring – US
7.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in the US
7.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in US
8. Global Associated Gas Flaring – Iran
8.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Iran
8.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Iran
9. Global Associated Gas Flaring – Iraq
9.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Iraq
9.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Iraq
10. Global Associated Gas Flaring – Venezuela
10.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Venezuela
10.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Venezuela
11. Appendix
11.1. Abbreviations
11.2. Market Definition
11.3. Methodology
and more…
- Laser-Beam Welding Machine Market (COVID-19 impact, Top Companies and Sales) Current Situation Analysis - April 15, 2020
- Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market 2020-2026 Latest In-depth Analysis Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Global Forecast - April 15, 2020
- Medical and Nursing Simulator Market Demand and Forecast Analysis 2026: Leading Players are Ambu, Scientific, Laerdal Medical, CAE Healthcare, Koken, Simulaids, Gaumard Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku, Sakamoto Model, Altay Scientific, Yuan Technology and Adam-rouilly - April 15, 2020