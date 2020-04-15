AI in Pharmaceutical Industry: Know the Impact of COVID19 on Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market | Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.1% by 2026

The Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem is expected to witness a growth of approx. 23.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Pharmaceutical Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

This report evaluates “Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. Development of AI technology is helping the overall healthcare industry to flourish. A lot of transformations have occurred across various applications such as in diagnosis, advanced medical devices, drug discovery, hospital management, etc. Drug discovery is one of the emerging fields that is playing an important role in the growth of AI in Pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem. Leading pharmaceutical companies are working on deploying AI. Atomwise is one of the leading AI companies that helps top pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, etc., in the drug discovery process.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Google, Intel, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, IBM and more…

By Application: Smartphones and Tablets, Wear

ables, Workstation Systems, Medical Devices, Autonomous Robots, Imaging Systems, Others, Others.



Other start-ups such as Exscientia, Iktos, Biovista, and others are also fueling the growth of AI in Pharmaceuticals Market. Exscientia is an UK-based startup that offers drug discovery engine powered by AI technology. In 2017, Sanofi collaborated with Exscientia to discover small molecule and bispecific small-molecule candidates and to focus more on developing new drug combinations for diabetes and other metabolic diseases. In the year 2019, the company has collaborated with GSK, especially to focus on therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, metabolic diseases, and other infectious diseases. GSK has agreed to pay US$ 43Mn to Exscientia if the 10 disease related target milestones are achieved.

EMA has outlined 5 strategic goals in 2019. The agency has also proposed the use of AI technologies in the clinical trial process, especially to enhance the data-driven decision support. Such initiatives may further strengthen the AI in Pharmaceutical Market.

