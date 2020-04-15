Aneurysm Treatment Market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026|Abbott, Mylan N.V., InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, WOCKHARDT, Heritage, Pfizer Inc
Global aneurysm treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increase in prevalence of brain aneurysm and rapid advancements in surgical tools and techniques are the reasons for growth of Aneurysm treatment market.
Healthcare industry can be highly benefited with this Aneurysm Treatment market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data within the whole Aneurysm Treatment report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. This market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aneurysm treatment market are
Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Abbott, Mylan N.V., InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, WOCKHARDT, Heritage, Pfizer Inc., Baxter, AbbVie Inc., Glenmark, Siemens, among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Sequent Medical, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for newly developed Woven EndoBridge device which is used for prevention of bursting of walls of arteries that are affected by aneurysm, and also heals the blood vessels. With this approval the company will simplify the treatment by reducing the usual treatment time. This device is also comparatively safer as the patients are not required to be placed on blood thinners
- In February 2019, Medtronic received the expanded approval from the U.S. FDA for Pipeline Flex, an embolization device that is used for treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms (IAs). The device was only used for endovascular treatment of adults with large or giant wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (IAs). After the expansion approval, the device is used for treatment of patients with small or medium, wide-necked brain aneurysms in the territory from the petrous to the terminus of the internal carotid artery
Competitive Analysis:
Global aneurysm treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Aneurysm treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Aneurysm Treatment Market
By Type
- Aortic Aneurysm
- Cerebral Aneurysm
- Others
By Shape
- Fusiform Aneurysms Bulge
- Saccular Aneurysms Bulge
- Others
By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Surgery
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- Middle East & Africa
