API Management Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global API Management Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

The demand for API Management market is driven by an increase in the number of mobile subscribers, the rise of social media, growing demand for private and public APIs, increasing popularity of web APIs, increasing advancements of internet of things and big data.

Significant rise in usage of social media and emergence of off-the-shelf API management products is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Emergence of IoT enabled technologies; increasing adoption of these technologies would create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Data security, legacy investments in SOA and performance monitoring by skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the increasing popularity of web APIs which will be the key driving factors for API management market growth in this region.

Key players covered in the report

o Oracle Corporation

o Red Hat, Inc.

o Microsoft Corporation

o Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co.

o Google, Inc

o Mashape Inc.

o Sensedia

o SAP SE

o Akana, Inc

o IBM

o CA Technologies, Inc

Target Audience:

* API Management providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Deployment Type, and End Users Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Deployment Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 API Management Market — Industry Outlook

4 API Management Market Material Type Outlook

5 API Management Market Application Outlook

6 API Management Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

