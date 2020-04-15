AR VR in Oil and Gas Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 27.4% CAGR | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global AR VR in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 106.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 27.40% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AR VR in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AR VR in Oil and Gas Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

This report evaluates “Global AR VR in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. The capability of visualizing with improved digital elements has been one of the prime benefits offered by AR VR, and this technology has found a wide range of applications across several end-use industries. The oil & gas industry is among those industries that are rapidly adopting AR VR for enhancing their business processes. AR VR in the oil & gas industry helps in performing risky operational activities such as oil drilling in deep oceans. This keeps employees away from performing such risky operations.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Microsoft, Google, Lenovo, HTC Corporation, Facebook, and more…

By Application: Training & Simulation, Maintenance & Monitoring, Others.



REGIONAL ANALYSIS OF AR VR IN OIL AND GAS MARKET ECOSYSTEM

Based on regions, the Middle East & Africa dominated the global market for AR VR in oil and gas in 2018. The Middle East is the world leader in the oil & gas industry. Several large oil and gas producers are located across the Middle East in countries such as Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, and Iraq. Saudi Arabia accounts for approximately 15% of the total oil output and is considered the world’s largest producer of oil, while Iraq is currently ranked the second largest producer of oil in the region. Saudi Aramco is planning five expansions – four for crude oil and one for natural gas, in order to boost the output of the Saudi Arabian economy. The company’s MSC capacity was measured at 12 Mn barrels per day in 2018. However, the new expansion is expected to add 1.45 Mn barrels per day as the additional capacity. Such expansions are expected to boost the market for AR VR in the oil & gas ecosystem in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

North America is considered a lucrative region for this market as well, with the U.S. spearheading the growth of this industry in North America. It is expected that the complete penetration of AR VR could add US$ 1.5 Trn to the global economy, giving it a tremendous boost. The U.S., China, and Japan are expected to be the major contributors to the GDP boost at US$ 537 Bn, US$ 183.3 Bn, and US$ 143.2 Bn respectively. Further, AR VR solutions are expected to create immense job opportunities in countries such as China, the U.S., Germany, Japan, and the U.K.

