Architectural Coatings Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years|Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Conducts Overall Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

o On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyesters, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and others.

o In September 2019, PPG Industries, Inc. launched PPG Services, digitally enabled service. This platform is used for businesses which has multiple facilities in the U.S. This identifies and connects professional painters and general painting maintenance project. This service launch will help to build long term growth strategy by delivering digital solutions.

o On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne.

o In September 2019, AXALTA Coating Systems, LLC has acquired Capital Paints, powder coatings manufacturing company based in UAE. This company has specialized in thermosetting powder coatings manufacturing for architectural powder coatings. This acquisition has been done for the strategic expansion of their powder coating business in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

o On the basis of function, the market is segmented into ceramics, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, varnishes and others.

o In August 2019, NIPSEA GROUP acquired DuluxGroup Ltd., an Australian paint maker for USD 2.71 billion. This acquisition benefits the company to expand its business in Australia and New Zealand.

Product Launches

o In August 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

o In June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

o In November 2018, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids’ rooms and increase customer base.

