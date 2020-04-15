Architectural Visualization Services Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Architectural Visualization Services Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by owing to the market’s widening scope of application across a number of industries.

The development of innovative features with the capability of producing excellent 3D renditions of the desired object is expected to grow the market. The market growth is favored by technological advancements in system software and hardware, integration of picture archiving and communication system. The rising need for accurate imaging systems will drive the market in coming years. Increasing adoption of graphical interfaces and displays for software solutions.

Lack of availability of 3D content as well as lack of awareness about the benefits Visualization Services may hinder the adoption of these software. Whereas increasing need for Just-in-time marketing and advent of 3D enabled display devices is further expected to augment the growth in the market during the forecast period.

The Construction Architectural Visualization Services accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. The vast usage of visualization and 3D rendering software by architects, designers, and building information modeling (BIM) modelers is the key factor to have strengthened the position of the construction industry.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Autodesk Inc.., Dassault Systems, NVIDIA Corporation, Chaos Group, Abvent Group, Cebas Visual Technology Inc., Next Limit S.L, Luxion Inc., OTOY Inc., Act-3D B.V. and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

