Cell Line Development Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

The factors contributing to the growth of the cell line development market in the countries of Asia Pacific are increasing foreign direct investments in these countries, highly skilled, efficient, and a large number of human resources, streamlining government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector. Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the country manufacture products for cell line development. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the biotechnology sector.

The report provides trends predominating in the global cell line development market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Some major factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the risk associated with cell line contamination is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Request sample at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001196/

Leading companies are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Selexis SA (JSR Corporation), BioFactura, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sartorius, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., and WuXi AppTec Group among others.

Cell Line Development market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,161.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,694.87 Mn in 2018. The cell line development market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019-2027.

The global cell line development market, based on the type, was segmented into a primary cell line, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell line. In 2018, the recombinant cell line accounted for the largest market share in the global cell line development market by type. The recombinant cell line segment is expected to witness rapid growth owing to critical factors like the rising demand for recombinant proteins, increasing the use of recombinant cell lines for biotherapeutics, and growing demand for toxicity testing.

Regenerative medicine has the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged by age, disease, or trauma, as well as to normalize congenital disabilities. Over the last quarter of a century, there has been an emergence of a tissue engineering industry, one that has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is defined as a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field that involves engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies intended for maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological function. The cell line development is a crucial and invariable part of regenerative medicine that helps to understand how to treat injuries and diseases from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the rise in the adoption of regenerative medicines is expected to foster the demand for cell line development, thereby driving the market growth.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001196/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]