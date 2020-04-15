Chlorinated Paraffin Market Outlook To 2027: Leading Players Aditya Birla Chemicals, Altair Chimica SpA, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

The global chlorinated paraffin market accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global chlorinated paraffin market. The growth of chlorinated paraffin market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The growing number of chlorinated paraffin uses in numerous end-user sectors, including paint & coatings, electronic appliances, and building & construction will thus increase the chlorinated paraffin demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Lubricant additives segment was the leading application segment in 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.. Chlorinated paraffin is used as metal surfactant in the lubricant additives. Extreme pressure additives are formulated to produce premium quality lubricants. High-pressure additives based on chlorinated paraffin are gaining increasing traction worldwide. These lubricants chemically react with the metal surface as a protector that forms a coating that prevents the two metal surfaces from welding together under high temperature and pressure that occurs during lubrication. The addition of chlorinated paraffin helps it to react with the surface providing maximum lubrication under pressure and high temperatures. Furthermore, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace, which is anticipated to boost the demand for chlorinated paraffin over the forecast period.

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market – By Application

Lubricant Additives

Plastic

Rubber

Paints

Metal Working Fluids

Adhesives

Others

The market for chlorinated paraffin is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the chlorinated paraffin market include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Altair Chimica SpA, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc., Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., Dover Chemical Corporation, Handy Chemical Corporation .ltd, INEOS CHLOR, KLJ Group, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, and Química Del Cinca among others.

PVC are polymers containing vinyl chloride monomers attached in an end to end sequence which is used in the production of plastics. Chlorinated paraffin has a wide range of applications, but, the most commercially efficient application is in the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are used as plasticizers in PVC. It acts as secondary plasticizers and also acts as flame retardants in plastics. Chlorinated paraffin is characterized by high thermal stable, low viscosity, and lower molecular weight, which makes it a more efficient choice in the PVC application. This property of thermo plasticity is achieved by the polymerization of chloride, commonly known as the addition of chloride paraffin. PVC is used mainly for the production of packaging plastic for food and other applications. The primary purpose of using PVC is the presence of thermoplastic resin. Therefore the rise in the production of packaging plastic is eventually going to benefit the chlorinated paraffin market too. Growing demand for chlorinated paraffin in PVC tubing pipes is a vital factor for the expansion and growing demand of chlorinated paraffin. PVC tubing pipes that are also known as vinyl tubing pipes are extensively used in the wire insulation, construction from siding and as window framing pipes. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for chlorinated paraffin in the PVC application.

There has been a rising demand in the use of LCCPs over the period. The use of LCCPs was recorded to be considerably high in the rubber industry, as compared to other chlorinated paraffin. The possibility in the use of LCCPs in some areas might increase as it can be successful in replacing other types of chlorinated paraffin, especially the MCCPs. The LCCPs have found to be a successful alternative in some of the applications. In the case of paints, LCCPs have found to exhibit properties such as anti-corrosion primers for the metal-based PVC copolymers. The addition of LCCPs in acrylic and outdoor wall paints has proven to be beneficial and convenient as compared to the inclusion of MCCPs in paints which further propel the growth of the global chlorinated paraffin market.

