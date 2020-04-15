Coating Additives Market 2019 Analysis By BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc.

The global coating additives market is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2025, from USD 7.20 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

The global coating additives market report has been collected from multiple trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers. The report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period. The insights provided in this Coating Additives Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman, Inc., Croda International Plc, Cytec Industries Inc., Angus Chemical Company

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Coating Additives Market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Coating Additives Market, By Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, Others)

By Function (Anti-foaming and Others), By Formulation (Water-Borne and Others)

By End-User Industry (Residential & Commercial Buildings and Others)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global Coating Additives Market Dynamics:

Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry

Rise in automotive industry

Unstable prices of raw materials

Increased demand of eco-friendly paints

Increased in R&D activities

Strict regulatory scenario

Most important Highlights of TOC

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

11: Market Trends

12: Vendor Landscape

13: Vendor Analysis

