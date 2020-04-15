Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 Industry Trends, Key Players (West Pharma, Phillips-Medisize, Aterica Inc., Panasonic Corporation, BIOCORP, Merck KGaA, Propeller Health) and Future Forecast Report 2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1040612

Factors contributing to the growth of this market include rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of non-adherence to medication and increased adoption of IoT, patient connectivity, and engagement. However, high cost of such devices and the concern of cyber security restrain the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• West Pharma, Phillips-Medisize, Aterica Inc., Panasonic Corporation, BIOCORP, Merck KGaA, Propeller Health, Proteus Digital Health, Adherium Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Bluetooth

• NFC (Near Field Communication)

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Connected Sensors

• Integrated Connected Devices

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Connected Drug Delivery Devices

Target Audience:

• Connected Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government and Research Organizations

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

5. Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product

6. Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Technology

7. Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

