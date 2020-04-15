Covid-19 Impact on Solar Power LED Street Light Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Solar Power LED Street Light Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Power LED Street Light Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Solar Power LED Street Light Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Solar Power LED Street Light Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Solar Power LED Street Light market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market: Philips, Leadsun, Cree, King-sun, LEOTEK, Hubbell, Solar Street Lights USA, SEPCO, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, SOKOYO, Acuity Brands, LSI Industries Inc, GE Lighting, Eaton Cooper, Osram, Revolution Lighting, Excellence Optoelectronics

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Segmentation By Product: Solar Street Lighting, LED Street Lighting

Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Segmentation By Application: Municipal Infrastructure, Residential, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Solar Power LED Street Light Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Solar Power LED Street Light Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Power LED Street Light Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solar Street Lighting

1.4.3 LED Street Lighting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Municipal Infrastructure

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solar Power LED Street Light Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Power LED Street Light Industry

1.6.1.1 Solar Power LED Street Light Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Solar Power LED Street Light Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Solar Power LED Street Light Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Power LED Street Light Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Power LED Street Light Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Power LED Street Light Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Power LED Street Light Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar Power LED Street Light Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar Power LED Street Light Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.1.2 Philips Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Philips Product Description

8.1.5 Philips Recent Development

8.2 Leadsun

8.2.1 Leadsun Corporation Information

8.2.2 Leadsun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Leadsun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Leadsun Product Description

8.2.5 Leadsun Recent Development

8.3 Cree

8.3.1 Cree Corporation Information

8.3.2 Cree Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Cree Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Cree Product Description

8.3.5 Cree Recent Development

8.4 King-sun

8.4.1 King-sun Corporation Information

8.4.2 King-sun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 King-sun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 King-sun Product Description

8.4.5 King-sun Recent Development

8.5 LEOTEK

8.5.1 LEOTEK Corporation Information

8.5.2 LEOTEK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 LEOTEK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 LEOTEK Product Description

8.5.5 LEOTEK Recent Development

8.6 Hubbell

8.6.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hubbell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hubbell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hubbell Product Description

8.6.5 Hubbell Recent Development

8.7 Solar Street Lights USA

8.7.1 Solar Street Lights USA Corporation Information

8.7.2 Solar Street Lights USA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Solar Street Lights USA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Solar Street Lights USA Product Description

8.7.5 Solar Street Lights USA Recent Development

8.8 SEPCO

8.8.1 SEPCO Corporation Information

8.8.2 SEPCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 SEPCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SEPCO Product Description

8.8.5 SEPCO Recent Development

8.9 Jiawei

8.9.1 Jiawei Corporation Information

8.9.2 Jiawei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Jiawei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Jiawei Product Description

8.9.5 Jiawei Recent Development

8.10 Yingli Solar

8.10.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Yingli Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Yingli Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Yingli Solar Product Description

8.10.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

8.11 SOKOYO

8.11.1 SOKOYO Corporation Information

8.11.2 SOKOYO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 SOKOYO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SOKOYO Product Description

8.11.5 SOKOYO Recent Development

8.12 Acuity Brands

8.12.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

8.12.2 Acuity Brands Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Acuity Brands Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Acuity Brands Product Description

8.12.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

8.13 LSI Industries Inc

8.13.1 LSI Industries Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 LSI Industries Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 LSI Industries Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 LSI Industries Inc Product Description

8.13.5 LSI Industries Inc Recent Development

8.14 GE Lighting

8.14.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

8.14.2 GE Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 GE Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 GE Lighting Product Description

8.14.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

8.15 Eaton Cooper

8.15.1 Eaton Cooper Corporation Information

8.15.2 Eaton Cooper Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Eaton Cooper Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Eaton Cooper Product Description

8.15.5 Eaton Cooper Recent Development

8.16 Osram

8.16.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.16.2 Osram Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Osram Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Osram Product Description

8.16.5 Osram Recent Development

8.17 Revolution Lighting

8.17.1 Revolution Lighting Corporation Information

8.17.2 Revolution Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Revolution Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Revolution Lighting Product Description

8.17.5 Revolution Lighting Recent Development

8.18 Excellence Optoelectronics

8.18.1 Excellence Optoelectronics Corporation Information

8.18.2 Excellence Optoelectronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Excellence Optoelectronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Excellence Optoelectronics Product Description

8.18.5 Excellence Optoelectronics Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar Power LED Street Light Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Power LED Street Light Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Power LED Street Light Distributors

11.3 Solar Power LED Street Light Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar Power LED Street Light Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

