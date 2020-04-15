COVID-19 impact on The Global Beauty Device Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Beauty Device Market was valued at USD 31.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.14% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 106.31 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Due to increasing exposure to pollution skin diseases, skin diseases are common in modern society and it is ever increasing. This is causing papules, hives, warts etc. Other factors contributing to skin diseases are excessive alcohol consumption and consumption of tobacco. Acne, hyperpigmentation, depigmentation, psoriasis, freckles, deep wrinkles, atopic dermatitis and melisma are some of the common skin problems. Increase in the level of disposable income across the globe has led to a high spending on personal and beauty care products and devices. Rise in GDP per capita income and high disposable income has led to increasing spending power of the Asian population to purchase various beauty devices, which further drives the growth of the global market. The key driver for the global beauty device market is rise in appearance consciousness consumers worldwide. Major aspect of people’s life is engrossed by social media. This in turn has attracted people towards beauty devices to enhance their appearance. For example the technological advancements in beauty devices with presence of laser treatments for skin lightening and tightening in short span of time will generate higher market revenue over the forecast period.

The global beauty device product market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the prominent players are Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, TRIA Beauty Inc, Home Skinovations Ltd, The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., YA-MAN LTD, MTG Co. Ltd, Carol Cole Company, L’Oreal SA, etc.

The global market for beauty device is segmented by type of devices, application, and geography. The type is further segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, light/led therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen and steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin dermal rollers, cellulite reduction devices and others. The application is further segment into salon, spa, at home and others.

Geographically, the global beauty device market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America beauty device market was the most prominent market because beauty device industry is one the major revenue contributor within the manufacturing industries. Thus, the demands for beauty device products, like hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, light/LED therapy, etc will generate higher revenue returns over the forecast period.

