COVID-19 impact on The Global Diagnostic Medical Imaging Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

BlueWeave Consulting reviews that, Global Diagnostic Medical Imaging Market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Technological innovations and increasing R & D activities in imaging systems are boosting the growth of the market. In medical imaging field, latest technologies include 3-D viewing, medical collaboration and easy picture archiving, communication system (PACS) connectivity, big data, and IoT, which allows access to radiology reports and referral studies. IoT augments the reading experience for radiologists by monitoring the screen clarity and contrast limitations, including the lighting, based on the radiologist’s selections and protocols. 3-D mammography and 3-D Ultrasonic Holography are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, which is expected to add fuel to market growth.

Artificial intelligence is serving to improve various aspects of the healthcare sector, and medical imaging technology is one of the areas that has profited greatly. Artificial Intelligence is being used to manufacture imaging devices that can identify diseases formerly and guide diagnosis and quick treatment. The AI solution focuses on providing support to radiologists aiming at areas such as the chest, stomach, backbone, and head. The digital system offers closed connectivity and progressive algorithms to ensure forty-eight times more data output and 10 times the processing power of earlier systems. The cloud connectivity facility of the system is known as Tricefy and enables doctors to share a range of crucial medicinal information with associates and patients such as images, diagnostic data, and fitness records.

Competitive Landscape

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agfa-GevaertN.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Healthcare

Mindray Medical International

EsaoteS.p.A

Other Prominent Players

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners is the leading segment. It provides helps to reduce the requirement of exploratory surgeries to save the additional expenditure. Cultivating cancer diagnosis and treatment, plummeting length of hospitalizations, guiding treatment of common illnesses such as injury, cardiac disease, and stroke are factors driving the growth of the market.

Cardiovascular and Thoracic segment is showcasing the substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging systems permit assessment of the structures and function of the heart and other main body parts without risks of contact to radiation usually allied with traditional procedures.

Hospital is the leading segment and growing at a significant growth rate. The increasing rate of chronic disease patients across the globe and expenditure done by government on healthcare sector is boosting the growth of the market. The rising number of hospitals in developing nations and advanced diagnostic imaging technology is accelerating the progress of the market.

Asia-Pacific is showcasing the momentous growth due to rising R&D activities and emerging medical tourism. Rise in the application of diagnostics/Medical Imaging devices in various industries such as hospitals, and clinics owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding early disease detection will positively global economy. Additionally, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers coupled with the rising in per capita income and surge in disposable incomes will Diagnostics/Medical Imaging Market globally.

