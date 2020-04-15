COVID-19 impact on The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market anticipated to propel with a significant CAGR of 6.4% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. Increasing preference shift towards enteral nutrition over parental nutrition is the key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global enteral feeding device market with a significant growth rate in the upcoming years 2019-2025.

The key reason for preferring enteral nutrition is the advantages over parental such as stimulating intestinal blood flow and pancreatic functions, improves healing & recovery, in addition to rising technological advancement such as using materials that prevent cracking in high-stress applications becoming one of the factors to drive the global market.

Some of the major industry players are Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé S.A., Danone, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Avanos Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Moog, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Other Prominent Players.

On the basis of type, the global enteral feeding devices market bifurcated by enteral administration sets, feeding tubes, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. The market witness growth in enteral feeding tube segment due to rising incidence of neurological disorders, which shifting preference towards tubes, the minimally invasive property of tubes, increasing cases of poor stomach function, or motility for enhancing gastrojejunostomy tubes market. Short-term feeding with critically ill and postoperative patients are the other factors expected to drive the demand of the enteral feeding device market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

On the basis of application, the enteral feeding devices market is separated into oncology, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications. The rising number of patients suffering from cancer (neck cancer, liver cancer) and a high burden of neurological disorders to push the demand for clinical nutrition therapies are the key factor anticipated to fuel the growth of global enteral feeding devices in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

On the basis of the end-user, the global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals & clinics, and others. The major share is shared by the hospital segment amidst facility segment due to increasing healthcare expenditure by government authorities to purchase devices high in value coupled with trained professional staff for device operation. The rising technological advancement in enteral feeding devices and preference shifts towards enteral nutrition over parenteral mode are factors for growing hospitals segment in the enteral feeding device market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Amidst geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the enteral feeding devices the market, due to the rising incidence rate of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, etc. coupled with rising government initiatives, healthcare expenditure and preference shift toward adoption of enteral feeding devices in the region. Followed by North America, Europe is expected to share significant market share contributions with factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological disorders, home-care services in a cost-effective way, advanced medical technology coupled with patient’s preference toward for enteral nutrition. Emerging economies such as China, India with high accessibility of health services, policy and reforms, patient population base and medical tourism, preterm births, and head & neck cancers will favor the adoption of enteral feeding devices in the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

