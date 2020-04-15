COVID-19 impact on The Global Neurosurgery Devices Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Neurosurgery Devices Market anticipated to propel USD 14.3 billion in 2025 with a significant CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The rising rate of the geriatric population linked with neurological disorders and becoming the key factor in driving minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market. Cerebrospinal fluid management devices and neurostimulation devices consumed during minimally invasive neurosurgery held a significant share in the neurosurgery devices market and expected to drive the market through the forecast period. Among people, the increasing awareness and the surgeons have benefitted the growth of the market in the developing countries.

In developing economies and developed economies, the market is facing saturation and limited opportunities. During the forecast period, there will be an enhancement in neurological disorders patients with a change in lifestyle.

Some of the major industry players are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, BIOTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences and Other Prominent Players.

Based on product type, the global neurosurgical device market is segmented into Neuroendoscopy and neuromodulation devices. The neuromodulation neurosurgical devices are further categorized into internal neuromodulation devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, and Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices). In the existing trend, the major market share is shared by Internal Neuromodulation Devices with the increasing neurosurgical disorder prevalence rate, rising cases of brain surgery, increasing transcutaneous Neurostimulators demand, and advancement in technology anticipated to boost the global neurosurgery devices market in the upcoming years.

Based on the application, the global neurosurgery market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation (chronic pain, failed back surgery syndrome, and ischemia), deep brain stimulation, and neuroendoscopy applications. Amidst the application, Parkinson’s disorder/disease anticipated to contribute to the significant market share in the global neuro disorder market in 2018, due to increasing cases of Parkinson’s incidence. In addition, developing trends of R&D in deep brain stimulation contribute to the rising global market coupled with the geriatric population and rising rate of age-related neurological disorders.

Amidst geography, North America is anticipated to share a large market share with the key growth driving factors such as increasing rate of neurological surgeries, advancement in neurosurgical devices, increasing healthcare expenditure as well as the presence of reimbursement policies coupled with supporting healthcare infrastructure. Followed by North America, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate due to rising geriatric population, government initiatives, and rising consumer awareness with the enhancement in medical tourism in emerging economies, such as China and India, during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

