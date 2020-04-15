COVID-19 impact on The Global OTC Braces and Supports Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the OTC braces and supports market anticipated to propel at US$ 1.9 billion with a significant CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The rising rate of sports injuries, ligament injuries, and other associated surgeries expected to raise the demand for orthopedic braces and support for postoperative & preventive care in the global market in the upcoming years with a significant growth rate. Increasing accident rates, increasing sports injuries, rising preventive care awareness in the market are contributing to the rising demand for orthopedic support, and braces in the global market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The increasing rate of obese and geriatric population with the high-risk concern of osteoarthritis and knee-related condition coupled with medical advantage associated with orthopedic braces and support such as reduced rotation of knee, minimum chances of injury while motion and lateral support expected to drive the global orthopedic braces and support market during the forecast period of 2019-2025 with significant CAGR.

Some of the major industry players are 3M Company, Alcare Co., Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Bird and Cronin, Inc. (A Part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, Inc., Bsn Medical (A Part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), DJO Finance LLC (A Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation), Deroyal Industries, Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. Kg, Össur HF and Other Prominent Players.

On the basis of product, the global orthopedic support & braces market is segmented into Knee Braces and supports, ankle braces and supports, foot walkers and orthoses, back, hip, & spine braces and supports, shoulder braces and supports, elbow braces and supports, hand & wrist braces and supports and facial braces and supports. Knee braces orthopedic support is expected to dominate the global market with a rising rate of obese and geriatric population. Rising preventive care concerns, rising foot injuries cases, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are the key factors anticipated to drive the global demand of the overall orthopedic braces market in the upcoming years.

Based on type, the global orthopedic support & braces market is segmented into soft & elastic braces and supports, hard & rigid braces and supports, and hinged braces and supports. Amidst type the soft & elastic braces are dominating the global market, due to flexibility, easy to use, unrestricted patient mobility, rising technological advancement, etc., Preference shift towards orthopedic postoperative braces and preventive care is attributed to the growing availability of advanced products in the global market in the coming years.

Based on application, the global orthopedic support & braces market is segmented into ligament surgery repair (anterior cruciate ligament injuries and lateral collateral ligament injury), preventive care, postoperative rehabilitation, osteoarthritis, and compression therapy. Rising participation in sports such as football, basketball, increasing orthopedic surgeries coupled with rising technological advancement in compression braces anticipated to enhance the growth of the preventive care segment amidst application type during the forecast period of 2019-2025 with the significant growth rate.

Amidst geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the OTC braces and supports the market, due to existing strong players in the region, feasible market availability coupled with a strong patient base of bone-related degenerative diseases. Followed by North America, Europe is expected to witness a significant growth rate with the rising public awareness, patient base of obese and geriatric population, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions in the adult population. Global continuous development and commercialization of novel OTC orthopedic braces & support products, a significant number of sports-related injuries and increasing active public participation in physical activities expected to rise the demand in the global market with a significant rate in upcoming years.

