COVID-19 impact on The Saudi Arabia Hearing Aids Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Saudi Arabia’s Hearing Aid Market is expected to grow at the momentous growth rate. Increasing consciousness about technically advanced devices for the treatment of hearing disability, and rising occurrence of hearing loss of geriatric population. Increasing initiatives by governments and NGOs to raise consciousness about hearing loss treatments is boosting the demand for hearing aid devices. Increasing noise pollution also has a substantial impact on the hearing abilities of people. Noise emission in heavy-duty industries, as well as public carnivals, is projected to damage the hearing capability of adults, thus increasing the demand for hearing aids devices.

The most advanced application of digital wireless technology in hearing instruments provide connectivity to external devices and sound sources. Digital wireless technology is a natural progression from well-established analog wireless functionality in hearing instruments. Telecoils and induction loop systems and FM systems show how analog wireless capability selectively amplify desired sounds and connect users directly to sound sources via hearing devices.

Companies such as are the key players ReSound (GN), Phonak AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Widex A/S, RION CO.LTD, Oticon, Signia , Microson , Batterjee & Bros. Co.in, Cochlear Limited, Arab tone in the industry.

Based on the product, the hearing aids market segmented into Behind the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Ear, Canal Hearing Aid, and Others. The receiver-in-the-ear Hearing Aids market has occupied a 68.1% market share in 2018 and will generate a revenue of 282.8 Million in 2025, due to its substantial demand advantages associated such as high efficiency, better connectivity, and ease of use. It also creates fewer problems in feedback due to the greater distance between the receiver and the microphone.

Based on hearing loss, the market has segmented into Sensorineural and Conductive Hearing loss. Sensorineural Hearing Loss Is estimated to occupied 77.4% market in 2018 and projected to reach USD 324 Million by 2025. Sensorineural hearing loss, or SNHL, occurs after inner ear damage and the most common type of permanent hearing loss. Most of the time, medicine or surgery cannot fix SNHL. Hearing aids may help to hear. Sensorineural hearing loss occurs from head trauma or abrupt changes in air pressure (e.g., airplane descent), causing inner ear fluid compartment rupture or leakage.

Saudi Arabia Hearing Aids Market expanded the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 6.7%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2019-2025, and expected to reach USD 409.9 Million by 2025. Increasing deafness, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements & aesthetically appealing miniature devices propel the market growth. Noise emission in heavy-duty industries, as well as public carnivals, is projected to damage the hearing capacity, of people, thus increasing the demand for hearing aids devices.

