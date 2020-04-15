COVID-19 impact on The Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global vascular imaging systems market was valued at US$ 18,217 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 27,295 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global vascular imaging systems market in 2016.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/vascular-imaging-systems/report-sample

Prominent market players of the industry follow certain strategies to gain significant market share such as acquisition & merger, enhancing product portfolio and expanding geographical footprints. The major market players of the industry are Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream Health Inc, Canon Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc and Esaote S.P.A. Other than these companies there are several small-scale and large –scale industries involve in the market which also hold significant market share.

The global market for vascular imaging systems is segmented by product, application, end user and geography. The product type is further segmented into CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound and Nuclear imaging. Furthermore, the application market can be segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. Based on end user the market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Market Segmentation: Global Vascular Imaging Systems

By Product

CT

MRI

X-ray

Ultrasound

Nuclear imaging

By Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/vascular-imaging-systems/enquire-before-purchase

Geographically, the Global Vascular Imaging Systems market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American vascular imaging systems market was the most prominent market due to the growing number of medical imaging tests, increase in awareness campaigns and growing geriatric population. In Canada, vascular imaging tests are a major part for diagnosis. Growing number of medical imaging tests is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776