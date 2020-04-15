COVID-19 impact on The Global Wearable Injectors Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting
According to a market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Wearable Injectors Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.0 Bn by 2024, owing to growing burden of geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high demand for advanced drug delivery and increasing compliance for controlled drug delivery. The emerging economies offer ample growth opportunities for the global of wearable injectors market. However, alternative drug delivery methods hinder the growth of the global market. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024 by value.
The Global Wearable Injectors market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, nilife Corporation, CeQur SA, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.
The wearable injectors market can be segmented on the basis type, technology, application, end user and geography. Based on type, the global wearable injectors market is classified into body-worn patch injector, off-body worn belt injector, and bolus injector. Bolus injector market is expected to witness the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.36% during the forecast period. In end-user segment, the sale of wearable injectors in homecare segment is dominating.
The global Wearable Injectors market is segmented as below
Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Type
- Body-worn patch injector
- Off-body worn belt injector
- Bolus injector
Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Technology
- Electronical injector
- Mechanical injector
- Others
Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Application
- Cancer
- Infectious disease
- Autoimmune disorder
- Cardiovascular disease
- Blood disorder
- Others
Global Wearable Injectors Market, by End-user
- Home care
- Hospital
- Lab & diagnostics
- Others
Global Wearable Injectors Market, by Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Rest Of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
North America led the global wearable injectors market; owing to rise in ageing population in the region the market has witness gain in terms of revenue in 2017. The North American wearable injectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.48% during the period 2018– 2024.
