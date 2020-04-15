CRM Analytics Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

CRM Analytics Market studies an approach to manage a company’s interaction with current and potential customers. It uses data analysis about customers’ history with a company to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately driving sales growth.

This report studies the CRM Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the CRM Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The CRM analytics solutions help the company to analyses the marketing, sales and service performance. Thus, it is a smart analysis of the customer information across the organization to enhance the ROI by reducing the operation cost. IT provides 360-degree view of real-time insights to the entire organizations in order help them to know about its customer and have fact-based actions.

This analytics solution enables the organizations to identify opportunities to cross-sell, up-sell, and improve customer satisfaction. Thus, the CRM analytics solution offers easy access to the information over the analytical dashboard which sorts thousands of data points to have right information?s about its customers.

CRM Analytics Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute, Inc.

• Accenture PLC

• Infor

• Teradata

• Angoss Software Corporation

• Salesforce

The global CRM Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of CRM Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Sales Analytics

• Customer Analytics

• Contact Center Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Web & Social Media Analytics

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Businesses

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

