Dental Periodontics Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Size, Global Growth, Trends, Demand, Segment and Regional Analysis by Industry Key Players, Key Regions, Opportunities & Challenges To 2026

Global Dental Periodontics Market Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period.

The COVID -19 pandemic has put forth a demanding situation for players in this Market. The widespread of the pandemic and the humanitarian toll taken by it is making it challenging for Market players to respond. This research study provides insights backed by our assessment of earlier emergencies and Market expertise. However, the pandemic is spreading rapidly, and some of the information in this study may become out-dated.

What are the Dental Periodontics Market Drivers?

Growth in the levels of geriatric population resulting in increased need for dental treatments and dental care; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing incidences of dental diseases and disorders; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Definition: Global Dental Periodontics Market

Dental periodontics is a specific category of dentistry which is concerned with the study, diagnosis, treatment of teeth, gums, periodontal ligament, alveolar bone and any disorders associated with them. The periodontists are experts in treatment of oral inflammation as well, along with the prevention and treatment of periodontal diseases.

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Dental Periodontics Market are: Align

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Western Dental

3M

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Oravu Ultradent Products Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Henry Schein, Inc.

PLANMECA OY

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Young Innovations, Inc.

Carestream Dental, LLC

Flow Dental LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.

Apteryx, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

……

Global Dental Periodontics Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Oravu announced the launch of a micro-endoscope visualization system, enabling periodontists, dentists and dental hygienists to visualize the gingival pocket without the requirement of flap surgery. The product known as, “DeVA-1 Dental Vision Assistant” helps in providing better efficiency and effectiveness in dental procedures than previously possible.

In January 2019, Western Dental’s parent organization Premier Dental Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dental Service Organization that supports 63 offices throughout the United States. This acquisition establishes Western Dental as one of the leading dental healthcare provider in the country.

Global Dental Periodontics Market Detailed Segmentation

By Product-Dental Anesthetics, Injectable Anesthetics, Topical Anesthetics, Dental Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Dental Sutures, Non- Absorbable Dental Sutures, Absorbable Dental Sutures, Dental Imaging, X-Ray, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) ,Intraoral Cameras, Optical Imaging ,Infection Control, Sanitizing Gels, Personal, Protective Wear, Disinfectants, Dental Burs, Dental Sealants, Bonding Agents/Adhesives, Dental Disposables

By End-Use-Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others

By Region-United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

