Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 4.4% By 2023 – Tissue ,ARANZ Medical, eKare, WoundMatrix, WoundZoom, Kent Imaging, WoundRight, WoundVision, Hitachi Healthcare, Smith & Nephew
Pune, April 15,2020
Digital wound measurement devices are aids, such as network-compatible smart devices, used in the measurement, imaging, and documentation of wounds. The global digital wound measurement devices market was valued at $11,131 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,067 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.
The Major factors that drive the global digital wound measurement devices market include increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes. Moreover, benefits offered by these devices, such as accurate measurement of wound dimensions to track healing progression, further increases their demand. However, limitations associated with these devices, for instance, these devices fail to provide information about wounds such as moistness or exudation, restrain the market growth. In addition, significant unmet wound care in emerging nations provides lucrative opportunities for the market progression.
The global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into contact and non-contact wound measuring techniques. By wound type, the market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further sun-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Acute wounds are segmented into burns & trauma and surgical wounds. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals and community centers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global digital wound measurement devices market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Contact Wound Measuring Devices
Non-contact Wound Measuring Devices
By Wound Type
Chronic Wounds
Pressure Ulcers (PU)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)
Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU)
Arterial Ulcers
Acute Wounds
Burns & Trauma
Surgical Wounds
By End User
Hospitals
Community Centers
