Double Coated Tape Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023

The global Double Coated Tape market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Double Coated Tape market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Double Coated Tape market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Double Coated Tape market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Double Coated Tape market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

tesa

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

Ordinary Tape

Segment by Application

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/graphics

Aerospace

Each market player encompassed in the Double Coated Tape market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Double Coated Tape market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

