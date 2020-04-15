Double Coated Tape Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023
The global Double Coated Tape market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Double Coated Tape market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Double Coated Tape market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Double Coated Tape market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Double Coated Tape market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Avery Dennison
Intertape Polymer
Berry Plastics
Nitto Denko
American Biltrite
Essentra
Mactac
Scapa
tesa
Arkema (Bostik)
Shurtape Technologies
DeWAL Industries
Johnson & Johnson
Syntac Coated Products
CCT Tapes
Adhesives Research
Lamart Corp
Cantech
Coroplast Tape Corporation
Worthen Industries
Cardinal Health
Main Tape
Adhesive Applications
Medline Medical
DYNAREX
McKesson
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape
Ordinary Tape
Segment by Application
Electrical
Medical
Automotive
White Goods
Hygiene
Paper/Printing
Building/Construction
Retail/graphics
Aerospace
Each market player encompassed in the Double Coated Tape market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Double Coated Tape market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Double Coated Tape market report?
- A critical study of the Double Coated Tape market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Double Coated Tape market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Double Coated Tape landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Double Coated Tape market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Double Coated Tape market share and why?
- What strategies are the Double Coated Tape market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Double Coated Tape market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Double Coated Tape market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Double Coated Tape market by the end of 2029?
