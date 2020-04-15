Double-Digit Growth in Patient Risk Management and Safety Market. Major Players are Clarity Group Inc., Conduent Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company
Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this Patient Risk Management and Safety Market business report. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Patient Risk Management and Safety market research report to be outperforming for the Healthcare industry.
Market segmentation is a significant parameter that categorises the market depending upon application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography etc. Global Patient Risk Management and Safety market report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. The document brings into the focus, the more important aspects of the market or Healthcare industry. Moreover, Patient Risk Management and Safety market report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours.
Global patient risk management and safety market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high cost of the software. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global patient risk management and safety market are RLDatix, Verge Solutions, LLC, RiskQual, QUANTROS, INC., Clarity Group, Inc., Conduent, Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company, Ncontracts, Med-IQ, Inc., MetricStream Inc., IQVIA, Health Catalyst, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., Salus Global Corporation, Covance Inc., BD among others.
Market Definition: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market
Healthcare safety management is mainly dedicated on minimizing the medication errors, human errors and to improve the different healthcare processes. This is basically a software solution, which provides real time visibility into quality and safety management processes. This system comprises of infection prevention management, risk management, incident reporting, surveillance management, claims management, audit management, and analytics solutions. According to World Health Organizations report, in Europe health-care related adverse events and medical errors arise in 8% to 12% of hospitalizations.
Segmentation: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Solutions
- Infection Prevention Management
- Surveillance Management
- Risk Management
- Audit Management
- Claims Management
- Incident Reporting
- Others
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Component
- Software
- Services
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Long-Term Care Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Pharmacies
- Other
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market:
- In May 2018, Sciformix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Covance Inc.) has launched a platform of new technology which can offer end-to-end solutions for safety & risk management. This expansion will help to overcome the unmet technology services for their life sciences customers
- In July 2018, RL Solutions merged with Datix Limited. Datix Limited is a leading provider of healthcare quality and patient safety software. By this partnership the company will be able create a greater impact on patient safety all over the world
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market Drivers:
- Growing demand to decrease the high healthcare expenditure, is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections also acts as a market driver
- Increasing government initiatives for the improvement of patient safety and patient outcomes also boosts the market growth
- Rising focus on improving patient outcomes can also accelerate the growth of this market
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market Restraints:
- Unwillingness to change from conventional methods, which is restricting the overall adoption of these safety measures can act as a market restraint
- Dearth of skilled IT professionals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- High cost of the software also hampers the market growth
Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : Competitive Analysis
Global patient risk management and safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient risk management and safety market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Report range-
- The report offers Patient Risk Management and Safety Market share appraisals for regional and global levels
- To gain detailed overview of parent market
- Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market size has been provided.
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry
