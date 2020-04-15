Epigenetics-Based Instruments Market Set To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 |Diagenode s.a.; Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies

Epigenetics-Based Instruments report is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Epigenetics-Based Instruments market research report. This global market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report focuses on major driving factors of the market and the market restraints which generally causes inhibition.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics-based instruments market are Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; 10x Genomics; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Novartis AG; Diagenode s.a.; Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announced the launch of “Sequel II System”, inclusive of SMRT Cell 8M as well as chemistry, instrument control software and SMRT Link software package. This product is expected to reduce the time required for project outputs while also significantly reducing the costs of operations

In August 2018, 10x Genomics announced that they had acquired “Epinomics” which will subsequently help expand the technological base of 10x Genomics which will be integrated into their “Chromium Single Cell ATC Solution”. This acquisition is a strategic decision based on the focus of the company on enhancing the scientific capabilities and provide their customers with the most advanced biological technologies

Market Drivers

Increasing utilization of epigenetics technology due to the growing prevalence of target areas of application

Focus of authorities and organizations to develop and implement advanced technologies with innovative offerings for the consumers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing areas of application of epigenetics technology is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising volume of geriatric population worldwide will also uplift the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large levels of financial expenditure required for the acquisition and utilization of epigenetics-based instruments; this factor is expected act as a restraint in the growth of this market Presence of various regulatory demands and compliances for the commercialization of epigenetics-based products and services will also impede the market growth Dearth of proficient individuals for appropriate utilization of epigenetics technology acts as a restricting factor



Segmentation: Global Epigenetics-Based Instruments Market

By Product

(Mass Spectrometers, NGS, qPCRs, Sonicators, Others),

Technology

(DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Non-Coding RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures),

Application

(Oncology, Non-Oncology, Development Biology, Drug Discovery, Others),

End-Users

(Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, CROs),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

