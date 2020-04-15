As per the National Fabry Disease Foundation, Fabry disease is a rare genetic disorder which is caused by the deficiency of defective gene, i.e., alpha-galactosidase-A gene (GLA gene) which leads to the deficiency or absent activity of enzyme alpha-galactosidase A. Absent or deficient activity of lysosomal exoglycohydrolase agalactosidase A results in progressive accumulation of globotriaosylceramide and related glycosphingolipids (galabiosylceramide) within lysosomes.

The primary disease process starts in infancy, or even as early as in the fetal stage of development. In FD, lysosomal storage and cellular dysfunction are believed to trigger a cascade of events including cellular death, compromised energy metabolism, small vessel injury, K(Ca) channel dysfunction in endothelial cells, oxidative stress, impaired autophagosome maturation, tissue ischemia and, importantly, development of irreversible cardiac and renal tissue fibrosis.

Fabry Disease is classified as the Type 1 classic and Type 2 later-onset on the basis of phenotype of the disease. Both sub-types result in renal failure, and/or cardiac disease, and early death. Type 2 later-onset Fabry Disease is more frequent as compared to Type 1 classic Fabry Disease. Signs and symptoms may vary according to the gender, severity and time of appearance and usually develop at different times throughout life. No symptoms or much milder symptoms are observed among the females as compared to males.

DelveInsight’s ‘Fabry Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Fabry Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Fabry Disease epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Fabry Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Fabry Disease in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Fabry Disease epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of Fabry disease (FD) in the 7MM was found to be 16,691 in 2017.

Among all the countries, the estimates show the higher prevalent population of Fabry disease (FD) in the United States with 7,785 cases in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest prevalent population of Fabry disease with 1,661 cases, followed by Italy which had the prevalent population of 1,551 cases in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

As per DelveInsight estimates, among the 7MM, Japan had the 2,332 cases of Fabry disease in 2017.

Delveinsight’s Fabry Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Fabry Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Fabry Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Fabry Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Fabry Disease.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Fabry Disease report provides a detailed overview explaining Fabry Disease causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Fabry Disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Fabry Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Fabry Disease epidemiology.

Key Insights

Executive Summary of Fabry Disease

Fabry Disease Disease Background and Overview

Fabry Disease Sign and Symptoms

Fabry Disease Pathophysiology

Fabry Disease Risk Factors

Fabry Disease Diagnosis

Fabry Disease Patient Journey

Fabry Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

Fabry Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

KOL Views on Fabry Disease

Fabry Disease Unmet Needs

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

