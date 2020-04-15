Flange Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2022

Advance Market Analyticsreleased the research report ofGlobal FlangeMarket, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Global Flange Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Flange.This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Outokumpu (Finland), Viraj Profiles Ltd (India), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Metalfar (Italy), AF Global (United States), Bebitz (Germany), Korea Flange Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Core Pipe (United States), Officine Nicola Galperti and Figlio S.p.A (Italy), SBK (China) and Maass Flange Corporation (United States)

Flanges refer to the material generally used in the piping and fitting or rather an equipment to join together two pipes. There is a different type of flanges based on the facing type, material, pressure, temperature rating, and others. Major factors driving the growth of flanges market are increasing investment in mega construction projects and growing demand from petrochemical and oil & gas industry. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for flanges over the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand From the Of Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industry

Increasing Demand for Carbon Steel Flanges

Market Trend

Rising Use of Waveguide Flanges for Connecting Sections of Waveguide

Increasing Investment in Mega Construction Projects

Restraints

Increasing Failures in Flange Joints

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry for Different Types of Flanges Used in Automotive

Challenges

Increasing Number of Local Players in the Market

The Global Flangeis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (High Hub Blinds Flanges, Sanitary Flanges, Threaded Flanges, Spectacle Flanges, Weld Flanges, Others), Application (Plumbing, Mechanics, Electronics, Others), Pressure Ratings (150, 300, 400, 600, 900, 1500, 2500), Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Bronze, Copper, Nickel Alloys, Others), Size (1/2″-3″, 3″-12″, 12″-24″), End-Use (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Petrochemical Industry, Automotive, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flange Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Flange market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Flange Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Flange

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Flange Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Flange market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Flange Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Flange Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

