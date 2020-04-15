Flow Battery Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | ESS, Vanadis Power, Primus Power

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Flow Battery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Flow Battery Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Flow Battery. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ESS Inc. (United States), Vanadis Power (Germany), Primus Power (United States), RedFlow (Australia), redT Energy (United Kingdom), Schmid (Germany), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), UniEnergy Technologies (United States), ViZn Energy (United States) and EnSync Energy Systems (United States).

The flow battery is a promising technology for large-scale storage of alternating power generated from solar and wind farms owing to its unique advantages like location independence, scalability and versatility. It is an electrochemical device that converts the chemical energy in the electro-active materials directly to electrical energy, similar to a conventional battery and fuel cells. The widespread commercialization of flow batteries is still stuck by certain technical barriers. The flow battery market is expected to witness a considerable growth in near future due to high demand from utilities sector, rise in telecommunications tower installations

Market Drivers

Growth in telecommunications tower installations

Increasing investment in renewable energy

Market Trend

Declining Li-ion battery prices

Restraints

High construction cost of flow batteries

Lack of proper standards for development of flow battery system

Opportunities

Large storage requirements in data centers

Technological innovations with improved capabilities

Challenges

Lead pollution and stringent laws

High competition from conventional battery technologies

The Global Flow Battery is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Redox Flow Battery , Hybrid Flow Battery), Application (Power, Automotive, Industrial, Residential, Others), Storage (Compact, Large scale), Material (Vanadium, Zinc–Bromine, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



