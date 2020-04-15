Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market Demand Scenario in 2020. Leading Players are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Centurion Medical Products, Cantel Medical, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, BD

Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market business report. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent market research report to be outperforming for the Healthcare industry.

Market Analysis: Global Gastrointestinal/ GI Stent Market

Global genomics market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing choice of minimum invasive surgeries, increasing cases of GI cancers and other digestive diseases.

Key Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global gastrointestinal/ GI stent market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Centurion Medical Products, Cantel Medical, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, BD, Diagmed Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, M. C. Johnson Company, Inc, Merit Medical Systems, General Electric, Danaher, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Micro-Star Int’l Co., Ltd, Argon Medical and Medline Industries, Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Gastrointestinal/ GI Stent Market

A gastrointestinal stent is a tube-shaped therapeutic device precisely used for the safe and effective substitute for the surgery or repetitive endoscopic procedures for opening the slender lumen for the maintenance of the patency of the lumen. It can be divided into four parts bile duct stent, esophageal stents, duodenal stents, and colonic stents.

According to the study, in 2018, around 609,640 people will die from cancer and 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in U.S. In 2016, approximately 15.5 million cancer survivors were found in U.S. and this number of cancer survivors is likely to rise approx. 20.3 million by 2026. During their lifetime around 38.4% of women and men will be diagnosed with cancer.

Segmentation: Global Gastrointestinal/ GI Stent Market

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market : By Product

Pancreatic Stents

Biliary Stents

Colonic Stents

Duodenal Stents

Esophageal Stents

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market : By Material

Plastic Stents

Self-Expanding Metal Stents

Covered Self-Expandable Metallic Stents

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market : By Type

Anti-Migratory Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Radioactive Stents

Anti-Reflux Stents

Shape-Modified Stents

Biodegradable Stents

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market : By Disease Type

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Biliary Diseases

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market : By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market : By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa:

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market:

In June 2018, Cook Medical announced the collaboration with Taewoong Medical for expanding patient treatment options. This collaboration included the Niti-S via the scope esophageal stent. The Niti-S TTS esophageal stent is used in definite types of esophageal stricture that is produce by malignant tumors. This esophageal stent would help in the treatment of patients suffering from certain types of esophageal stricture caused by malignant tumors

In May 2018, Cook Medical announced that the FDA has approved the firm’s hemospray for performing hemostasis throughout endoscopic procedures within the GI tract. For performing hemostasis, a unique inorganic powder of the firm is used. The inorganic powder acts as the active agent and converts into a gel when it combines with the blood. This hemospray would help in treatment of the patient suffering from GI cancers

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market Drivers:

Growing geriatric population is driving the market growth

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is boosting the growth of the market

Change in lifestyles and consumption of junk food is a driver for this market

Growing cases of gastrointestinal( GI )cancers and other digestive diseases will also fuel the market in the forecast period

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market Restraints:

Complications related to gastrointestinal stent is hampering the market growth

Stringent regulatory environment may restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period

Competitive Analysis:Gastrointestinal (GI) Stent Market

Global gastrointestinal/ GI stent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gastrointestinal/ GI stent market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Gastrointestinal/ GI Stent Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global gastrointestinal/ GI stent market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

