Global Alkaline Proteases Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Enzymes have long been used as alternatives to chemicals to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of a wide range of industrial systems and processes. Alkaline proteases also known as basic proteases are a group of enzymes used primarily as additives in detergents and are active in a neutral to alkaline pH range. Most of the alkaline proteases have an optimal pH of around pH 10 with an isoelectric point of around pH 9. These are produced by alkalophilic micro-organisms and can resist extreme alkaline environments produced by a wide range of alkalophilic microorganisms. These are obtained from various microbial sources such as fungi, bacteria and certain yeasts. The enzymes demonstrate high stability and resistance to proteolytic hydrolysis owing to their high degree of cross-linking to hydrogen bonds, disulphide bonds, and hydrophobic interactions. They are stable in association with chelating agents and perbonates.

Developments in field of protein engineering coupled with development of industrial enzymes is expected to create substantial demand for industry players in artificial proteases market.

Presence of wide range of end-user industries ranging from pharmaceutical industries to food & beverages processing companies along with high spending on industrial infrastructure is expected to boost the alkaline proteases market revenue growth in North America. Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to capture a major chunk of the market between 2017 and 2023. The market in Asia Pacific, primarily driven by China and India, is expected to burgeon at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The global Alkaline Proteases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alkaline Proteases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alkaline Proteases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ab Enzymes

Acumedia Manufacturers

Advanced Enzymes

Novozymes

Noor Enzymes

Royal DSM

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Solvay Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Serine Protease

Metalloprotease

Segment by Application

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Leather Industry

Meat Tenderizers

Protein Hydrolyzates

Food Products

Waste Processing

