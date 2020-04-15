Global Animal Protein Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Protein Ingredients market.

Proteins extracted from various sources have become a necessity in the food and pharmaceutical industry. There are various sources from which proteins are extracted- plants, animals, eggs, and microbes. The animal protein ingredients include bone meal, blood meal, fish meal, feather meal, etc. They are usually derived from animal by-products. The products like hydrolase collagen and fish oil are very much dependent on the animal protein ingredients market. The animals are a much richer source of proteins and hence, the animal protein ingredients market lever an advantage and growth over its parallel industry, that is, plant-based proteins.

The animal protein ingredients are mainly used for consumption and it is found that both animals and humans show better digestibility than other protein derived from other sources such as plants and microbes. This is an advantage for the animal protein ingredients market over proteins manufactured from other sources. The evident growth for the animal protein ingredients market is evaluated by the growing meat industry because a large share of the animal-based proteins is obtained from the animal by-products from the slaughterhouse industry. The scientific fact that the animal proteins are a more abundant source of nutrients and are considered a whole food as compared to plant and other sourced proteins, also contribute to the growth of the animal protein ingredients market. Also, fishmeal which is an important source of animal protein ingredients, also promote the growth of the animal protein ingredients market, which can be attributed to the growing aquaculture industry. Also, the trend of the sustainable mode of production of meat and feed is being followed across the world and contributes to the animal protein ingredients market as a macroeconomic factor. On the other hand, people are opting for more and more vegan and vegetarian sources for health benefits, and this may hinder the growth of the animal protein ingredients market.

The global Animal Protein Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Protein Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Protein Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Omega Protein Corporation

Gelita

Bovogen biologicals

Novozymes

BHJ A/S

Sonac

Valley Proteins

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Egg Protein

Gelatin

Dairy Protein

Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Pet Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dietary Supplements

Food Industry

