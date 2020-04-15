Global Automotive Control Panel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Control Panel market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Control Panel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Control Panel market.”

Automotive control panels are electrical and displaying instrumentation and controls for vehicle operation. The control panel forms an integral part of the vehicle, as it provides the driver with operational knowledge of various systems of the vehicle. Low-end passenger cars usually have a basic control panel consisting of a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, climate control, engine temperature gauge, and indicator lights among others. Whereas, complex electronics, sensing systems, touch screen entertainment system, tire pressure monitor and seat belt monitor are some of the high-end systems found in technologically advanced cars. Beside vehicle, control panels are an integral part of motorcycles, airplanes, ship, boats and other vehicles. Though it is imperative on the part of the driver to know the operations of each control system on the panel, information regarding the use and functions of each of the operations are usually displayed on the control panel. The control panel may be manually operated, it can come with push buttons or more technologically advanced ones come with a touch screen pad. The control panel consists of microprocessor to provide input data to the programmer. Tachometer performs the function of measuring the total number of revolutions of a driveshaft in a minute, while a fuel gauge measures the amount of fuel present in the tank of the vehicle. Furthermore, climate control keeps the temperature inside the car at comfortable levels, and engine temperature gauge indicates the need to turn off the engine in case it gets heated up.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. The region comprises emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China, the largest vehicle producer in the world, is estimated to be one of the largest markets for automotive control panels. The increasing vehicle production, coupled with the growing demand for comfort and convenience, will likely drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

The global Automotive Control Panel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Control Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Control Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Faurecia

Magna

Lear

Continental

Johnson Controls

Hyundai Mobis

Toyota Boshoku

Calsonic Kansei

Delphi

Valeo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Control Panel

Push Button Control Panel

Touch Screen Control Panel

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

