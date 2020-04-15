Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cognac market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cognac Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cognac market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cognac Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cognac market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cognac market.”

Cognac is a type of brandy which is produced by double distillation of white wines and by aging. It is a high-end product and depending on the time period taken by the brandy for aging, different varieties are available. The cognac market is projected to grow in regions where consumers are exploring more luxury alcoholic beverages. Consumer demand for more delicate, flavored and refined brandy is expected to fuel the growth of the cognac market in the forecast period. As compared to its competitor whiskey, cognac offers a more fruitful flavor, which is a unique driver, fuelling the growth of the cognac market.

The cognac market is currently experiencing a revival in the world. After declining sales in the past decade, the cognac market is suddenly witnessing growth in some regions of the world. Cognac is popular amongst consumers as a traditional cocktail ingredient. It is also known that unlike other alcoholic beverages, cognac does not promote a headache. These are distinguishing factors of cognac and likely to boost the growth of the cognac market. The VS cognac makes up the highest share in the cognac market. The trend observed with cognac is that nowadays it is consumed with food or as a cocktail mix. The Cognac Summit, an organization which was formed as a result of collaboration between Bureau National Inter professionel du Cognac (BNIC) and international bartenders, is a macroeconomic factor which has contributed to the revival of the cognac market. Many other macroeconomic factors like the ban on drinking and gift-giving have also influenced the ups and downs of the cognac market. Recently, many key players had announced that the consumer demand for cognac has outstripped their production capacities, which is a clear indicator of the growth of cognac market. The U.S. and Chinese markets are the largest contributors to the growth of the cognac market. Growth in personal consumption of alcoholic beverages in regions like China is also expected to boost the growth of the overall cognac market.

The global Cognac market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cognac volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cognac market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pernod Ricard

Jas Hennessy

Novovino Wine

Branded Spirits

Beam Suntory

PIERRE LECAT SAS

Meukow Cognac

Remy Cointreau

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

XO(Extra Old)

VS(Very Special)

VSPO(Very Superior Pale Old)

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Cognac Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580