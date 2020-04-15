Global Cold Pressed Seed Oils Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Pressed Seed Oils market.

Cold pressed seed oils are the oils which are obtained from fruits and seeds by crushing and pressing them with a modern steel press. This process is also known as scarification method. Although these oils, when produced generates heat these are not pre-cooked and thus consequently the oil is considered as cold pressed. Extraction of the oil through cold pressing involves crushing seeds or nuts and forcing out the oil. This solvent or oil extraction method is used to produce the most common cooking oils which are easily found in the market. Cold pressed seed oils market are naturally beneficial oils compared to hotly pressed seed oils. As the seeds and fruits are not roasted before pressing, the flavors and nutritional quality of the oil remains intact. Cooking is the primary use of cold pressed oil. Cold pressed seed oils are safer than hot pressed seed oils and it avoids adverse effects caused by high temperature. It retains the physiologically active substance of the seed and flavors.

Based on the new generation and lifestyle, it has become a new trend to stay healthy and use only those products which are beneficial for the health and contains functional nutrients. Likewise cold pressed seed oils market is taking over hot pressed seed oils market which was used traditionally for the oil extraction. Cold pressed seed oils to provide a vital contribution towards a healthy life as they are cholesterol free, non-refined, processed or deodorized, they do not contain any harmful solvent residues, contains no added chemicals and preservatives, contains natural anti-oxidants, the natural flavor and odor is retained which enhances the taste in the food. The seeds if cold pressed, it doesnt destroy the cell of the grease and linoleic acid tissue, and is more green and healthy. These factors and benefits are driving the market of the cold-pressed seed oils.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Statfold Seed Oil

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

Freshmill Oils

Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil

The Health Home Economist

LalaS

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flaxseed Oil

Hempseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Walnut Oil

Sesame Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Retail/Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Internet Selling

Hyper/Super Market

