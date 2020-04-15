Global Confectionery Panning Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Confectionery Panning Products market.

Panning is an art of framing layers on candy-based centers in a very controlled way. Generally, it is carried out in a rotating pan called dragees pan. Sugar panning means the application of a thin coat of sucrose solution to every individual tumbling center followed by evaporation of moisture so that a thin layer of crystallized sugar is formed. Confectionery panning is a generic term for the continuous application of a fat-based coating to a prepared center. There are many fat-based coatings used in the manufacture of confectionery today. These include milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, yogurt coatings, chocolate-flavored compound coatings and white coatings. The confectionery industry has been representing a multibillion dollar market for the past decade and is expected to reach new levels of growth within the next few years. Rising awareness about health benefits of consuming confectioner on a daily basis, will remain a key booster to the global confectionery panning product market over the next few years.

While developed countries represent established and thriving markets for confectionery, a shift in consumer taste preferences and rising spending on confectionery products are identified to be the major drivers of market growth, prominently in developing countries. Increasing urbanization and widespread availability of confectionery panned products will remain another key factor fueling the market for confectionery panning product globally. A few recent research findings indicate that chocolate panned confectionery consumption aids in looking younger as well as relieving stress, which is expected to further push the demand for confectionery panned product. A sweeping range of new applications of chocolate in food and confectionary products are anticipated to escalate the demand, whereas wide acceptance of chocolate-flavored milk, drinks, bakery products, ice creams, functional foods, and liquor chocolates will sustain the demand throughout the next four years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Warrell

GEORGIA NUT

Puratos

Dumoulin

Hansen

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fruits

Nuts

Seeds

Granola

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

