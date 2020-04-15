Global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market.

Continuous passive motion devices are used to ensure proper motion of limb, particularly, of the leg or arm. Continuous passive motion devices are used in the first stage of rehabilitation following the traumas and soft tissue medical procedure. These devices aims at continuous and repeated motion of joints in a structured range of motion. Continuous passive motion devices are in great demand owing to their wide range of applications in various medical fields involving children, bariatric patients and for reconstruction from joint surgery as in the anterior cruciate ligament ACL reconstruction and knee replacement. The increasing cases of traumas and joint replacement and the need to rehabilitate them all over the globe are facilitating the market for continuous passive motion devices. These devices improve long term functions, knee extensions in short or long term and also long term knee flexion. For the treatment of standard mobilization, continuous passive motion devices are useful. The daily treatment increases the mobility of affected joint. The continuous passive motion devices ensures safe exercise throughout the repair phase and healing of the distressed tissue and minimizes the postoperative pain with reduced chances of inflammation.

The global market for continuous passive motion devices is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with joint replacement, trauma or ligament reconstruction and also with increasing number of aging population. The growing concerns relating to health problems and the necessity to cure them is projected to drive the market in the forecast period. However, the critical reimbursement scenarios and the cost of the treatment are the factors that restrain the growth of continuous passive motion device market over the globe. The reliability, safe implication of the devices and wide range of medical application of continuous passive motion devices are the key drivers of the market.

The global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Continuous Passive Motion Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Continuous Passive Motion Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Furniss

Surgi-Care

Bio-Med

BTL

Chattanooga

Chinesport

Medival

Rimec

OPED

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hip Joint

Knee Joint

Shoulder Joint

Ankle Joint

Temporal Mandibular Joint

Segment by Application

Children Below Age 13

Adult

Geriatric

