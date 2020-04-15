Global Coronary Artery Imaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coronary Artery Imaging market.

Coronary Artery disease (CAD) is a cardiovascular disorder which is caused by reduced flow or absent of blood flow in arteries that enclose and supply the heart which is commonly known as Ischemia.Â Usually in a coronary artery, due to deposition of fat, cholesterol, and calcium forms a thick layer in the wall of arteries which reduces the flow of blood.Â Coronary artery disease due to the limitation of blood flow the myocardial cell starts decreasing due to lack of oxygen.Â Sometimes, coronary artery disease Patients suffer from chest pain, heartburn, discomfort in the shoulder, arm, back and neck.Â Usually, coronary artery imaging modalities include coronary CT angiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging and radionuclide modalities like single proton emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) and PET/CT.Â Several contrasting agents are used for the enhancement of the image.Â Iodine based contrast agents are widely used for the enhancement of CT images while gadolinium for the MRI images.Â Radio-opaque iodine contrast dye is widely used in CT scan which is injected through coronary arteries.Â

The global coronary artery imaging market is driven by the increasing incidence of coronary artery disease. Coronary Artery disease is one the common causes of death. Coronary Artery imaging market addresses common challenges such as the diagnosis. As there is a strong demand for high resolution, label free, fast and in vivo imaging tools in these areas. There is a rate of coronary artery diseases, and aging population which helps to increase the demand of coronary artery imaging global market. Growing the use of CT and MRI is also expected to drive the growth of coronary artery imaging global market. However Coronary computed tomography (CCT) is not only scan and read procedure as it involves high radiation dosages due to prolonged scan time.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujifilm Holdings

GE Healthcare

Siemsens Healthcare

Philips

Shimadzu

Toshiba Medical Systems

Carestream Health

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MRI Equipment

CT Scanner

X-Rays Equipment

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography(SPECT)

Positron Emission Tomography(PET)

PET/CT

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

