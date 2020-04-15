Global Cricket Protein Powders Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cricket Protein Powders market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cricket Protein Powders Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cricket Protein Powders market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cricket Protein Powders market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cricket Protein Powders market.”

Cricket protein powder is also known as cricket flour has almost triple the amount of protein present in sirloin and double the protein of chicken. There are thousands of insects that are eaten worldwide, but crickets continue to gain momentum because they are easy to farm and come with a host of nutritional benefits. Cricket flour actually has a mild and nutty taste that many consumers prefer to it. Cricket protein powder is made by drying or roasted crickets that are raised on domestic cricket farms. They are then milled into a fine powder that can be used in protein bars, smoothies, and baked goods. Cricket flour is valued because it is gluten-free and high in protein. The benefits of eating more high protein foods include improved muscle mass, weight management, stabilized blood sugar levels, improved mood, healthy brain and heart function, and slower aging. Over the past 3â€œ4 years, more than 25 edible insects startups have launched in the United States and Canada. One new company, called All Things Bugs, sold 10,000 pounds of cricket powder in 2014, according to Fortune. It has been estimated that the edible-insect industry will be worth more than 360 million dollars in the next five years so it looks like cricket protein powder is here to stay.

According to study, cricket protein products were a huge hit at the National Products Expo in Baltimore. Manufacturers are using the products protein and nutrient punch as their marketing strategies promoting cricket powder as a healthier and more sustainable means of protein than beef. Cricket protein powder is also a good source of iron and calcium. Iron-rich foods provide energy, boost muscle function and promote brain function. Consuming enough iron is also very important for women who are pregnant. Calcium-rich foods help to reduce blood pressure, promote bone health, support weight management and may even decrease the risk or colon and rectal cancers. For instance, these health benefits are driving the market. However, there is some restraint which is slowing the cricket protein powder market such as side effect, irritation, and other.

The global Cricket Protein Powders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cricket Protein Powders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cricket Protein Powders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Proti-Farm

Entomo Farms

Protix

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Additive

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Others

