Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Today, consumers are more concerned towards healthy lifestyle choices and primarily seeking for products that are plant-based or with vegan options, nutritional benefits and many other. This changing lifestyle has influence the companies to fulfill the needs of consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products or for consumers who are avoiding dairy based products due to lactose intolerance or any medical reasons. Dairy-Free Yogurt is one of the product fueling the demand in the global market among the consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products. Currently, the dairy-free alternatives made from plant-based products, soy, oat, coconut, rice and others are gaining popularity in the market. Primarily the demand for dairy-free yogurt is increasing at higher growth, especially in North America and Western European countries due to growing number of vegan food and health conscious consumers.

Drivers influencing the increase in dairy-free yogurt market globally include increasing number of consumers suffering from health problems related to lactose intolerance, milk allergies and many other problems. Other major factors driving the dairy-free yogurt market globally are growing number of health conscious consumers, increasing number of vegan population, and increasing demand for fortified dairy free food and beverages in the world market. Also, the increasing demand for dairy-free yogurt has led to its trending demand as an on-the-go breakfast product or in convenience food market. Further, the growing number of urban population and increasing consumers belong to the high-income level group are also some factors contribute to the growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the developing countries. One of the major challenges that may restrict the growth of dairy-free yogurt market is its higher cost price, fluctuations in the price of raw material and the higher manufacturing cost may become restraint for a growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the short term.

The global Dairy-Free Yogurt market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dairy-Free Yogurt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy-Free Yogurt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Granarolo

WhiteWave Services

Yoplait

Vitasoy

Daiya Foods

GOOD KARMA FOODS

Barambah Organics

Amande Cultured Almond Milk

Green Valley Organics

YOSO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plain

Strawberry

Pineapple

Mixed Berries

Others

Segment by Application

Hyper Market/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

