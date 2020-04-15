Global Defense Tactical Radio Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Defense Tactical Radio market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Defense Tactical Radio Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Defense Tactical Radio market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Defense Tactical Radio market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Defense Tactical Radio market.”

Tactical communication involves the exchange of military information between ground troops, platforms, and command centers under combat situations to obtain situational awareness and command and control (C2). Also, the very essence of military operations relies on military intelligence, and effective communication and comprehension of mission-critical information determine its success.

Defense agencies are highly considerate regarding the enhancement of radio communication capabilities. This encourages them to take significant measures. The launch of radio programs by defense ministries will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing need for lightweight and small military handheld radio is identified as one of the key trends that will boost growth in the global defense tactical radio market during the predicted period. This prevents soldiers from carrying heavy equipment and supplies over long distances during missions.

Tactical radios are extensively used by special operation forces (SOF) to facilitate military intelligence exchange and perform quick and surprise attacks on unsuspecting enemies. The growing number of conflicts in regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia is driving the need for the deployment of SOF. The adoption of tactical radios for SOF activities will continue to increase due to the enhanced features of military radio communication equipment.

The increasing need for communication among troops and the base center is propelling the demand for tactical radios in the Americas. The US is involved in joint operations across the world and is focusing on achieving high levels of mission command interoperability through the joint multinational readiness center (JMRC). This includes an initiative for direct army radio communication with allied forces.

The global Defense Tactical Radio market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defense Tactical Radio volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defense Tactical Radio market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Dynamics

Harris

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

BAE Systems

BARRETT Communications

Cobham

Codan Radio Communications

Leonardo

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Radmor

Rohde & Schwarz INRADIOS

Rolta India

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable and handheld radio

Vehicle-mounted radio

Segment by Application

Collaborative chat

Intelligence gathering

Frequency hopping

