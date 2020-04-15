Global Demineralization Plants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Demineralization Plants market.

Demineralization is a water treatment technique that removes impurities such as calcium, silica, iron, and magnesium from water. The demineralization plant consists of two beds of chemically treated resin beads that operate in series. Water purification is a process that alters used or polluted water to its natural state, making it suitable for several applications in various fields.

Lead-acid batteriesare extensively used in the automotive industry across the globe since they have been designed to maximize current paths and lower internal resistance. The growing automotive market and the rising demand for lead-acid batteries, is increasing the need for recycling these batteries. This, in turn, will increase the need for pure water that is achieved through demineralization process.

The increasing need for demineralization plants in developing countries is one of the major trends that will gain traction in the demineralization plants market in the coming years. The rising industrial development will result in an increased number of people moving to cities, subsequently increase the consumption of water. This will lead to higher wastewater treatment discharge into surface water. This will increase the contaminants in the water, in turn, demanding the need for advanced technologies to treat and purify water.

The demineralization plants market is characterized by the presence of multiple global and regional manufacturers and is highly fragmented. The competition among the players in this marketspace is quite intense. One of the common strategies followed by manufacturers is to strengthen their product portfolio by M&A activities which will help them enhance their geographical presence. The presence of manufacturers with high capital resources and dedicated R&D funds for developing new technologies pose a challenge for medium and small manufacturers who have fewer resources.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Lenntech

NALCO

Pall

Veolia

AquaFilsep

Aquatech International

RWL Water

SILHORKO-EUROWATER

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermax Global

Triveni Groupt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solids removing

Algae removing

Bacteria removing

Plants removing

Organic & inorganic compounds removing

Segment by Application

Power industry

Manufacturing industry

