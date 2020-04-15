Global Dental Endodontics Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share by 2026|Ultradent Products Inc.; Septodont Holding; Henry Schein, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company
The dental endodontics market report gives insights into the major driving factors, restraints, and major trends in the dental endodontics market and analyzes their impact on the market’s developmental prospects over the report’s forecast period. report studies the market in a ground-up approach, beginning with basic industry-specific definitions of major market elements, moving on to details regarding supply chain, imports and exports, regulatory scenario of the market, major technologies, product types, manufacturing capacities of the major manufacturers and competitive landscape of the global market.
Global Dental Endodontics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.15 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The dental endodontics report also gives a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the global market with the help of detailed business profiles, details regarding product portfolio, pictures and specifications of major offerings, and details such as production capacity, actual production, price, cost and profit structures, revenue, and SWOT analysis of some of the major manufacturers in the dental endodontics market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental endodontics market are
- Danaher;
- Dentsply Sirona;
- Ultradent Products Inc.;
- Septodont Holding;
- Henry Schein, Inc.;
- Benco Dental Supply Company;
- Brasseler USA;
- Ivoclar Vivadent;
- FKG Dentaire;
- MANI,INC.;
Market Drivers:
Increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rising levels of geriatric population globally are major factors driving the market growth
Change in eating habits that have resulted in rise of dental disorders and oral diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
Strict regulatory policies and strict approval procedure in place for the approval and advancement of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
High cost and lack of reimbursement policies of dental procedures are some of the factors acting as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Dental Endodontics Market
By Product
- Instruments
- Endodontic Scalers & Lasers
- Machine Assisted Obturation System
- Apex Locators
- Motors
- Others
- Consumables
- Obturation
- Obturation Filling Materials
- Access Cavity Preparation
- Endodontic Burs
- Others
- Shaping and Cleansing
- Endodontic Files & Shapers
- Irrigating Solutions & Lubricants
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
By Geography
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2017, KaVo Kerr announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is a first of its kind three-dimensional rubber dam. This procedure will help in protecting patients and enhance the effectiveness of physicians in endodontic and restorative dental procedures.
In February 2017, PreXion announced that they had launched “PreXion Excelsior 3D CBCT”, with this product capable of delivering high quality of images and even reducing exposure to radiation significantly.
Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Endodontics Market
Global dental endodontics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental endodontics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
