Global Diabetic Footwear Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Diabetic footwear is therapeutic footwear, specifically developed and designed for diabetic patients to reduce the risk of several skin problems, such as blisters, sores, and skin breaks in diabetics and to prevent complications such as strain, ulcers, and amputations in diabetics. It includes slippers, shoes, and sandals for both men and women. They are usually prescribed by the physician to patients suffering from various health issues resulting from diabetes, which includes peripheral neuropathy and improper circulation of blood, especially in the lower limbs. These footwears help in preventing various foot ulcers, which can eventually lead to toe and foot-related problems.

Female diabetic patients are the major end-users of diabetic footwear as they are more concerned about their physical appearance as compared to men. The study identifies that the increasing demand for diabetic footwear among women will be one of the primary growth factors for the diabetic footwear market during the next four years. The vendors are also focusing on developing fashionable and customized diabetic footwear to cater to the therapeutic and fashionable demands of the female customers.

The diabetic footwear market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several international, regional, and local players who compete based on product quality, price, and market reach. The increase in product innovation, product portfolio extension, and M&As will intensify the level of competition among the diabetic footwear vendors. The high growth potential of the diabetic shoes market encourages several new vendors to enter the market and compete with the existing players.

The rise in disposable income and the growth in elderly population, coupled with the easy availability and launch of innovative and customized diabetic footwear will contribute to the growth of the diabetic shoes market in the Americas. The region houses a large number of diabetic footwear vendors and advanced healthcare facilities, which will also drive the growth of the diabetic footwear market in this region.

The global Diabetic Footwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diabetic Footwear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diabetic Footwear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aetrex Worldwide

DARCO International

OrthoFeet

Podartis

Dr. Comfort

Dr. Zen

Drew shoe

Etonic

Hanger

HUSH PUPPIES

New Balance

Propet USA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

In-depth shoes

Healing shoes

Custom-made shoes

Segment by Application

Online outlet

Retail outlet

