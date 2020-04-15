Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Die Grinder market.

Global Die Grinder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A die grinder is a handheld power tool used for grinding, sanding, honing, polishing, or machining materials like metal, plastic, or wood. It is either powered by electricity or pneumatically driven. These power tools are useful for welders, boilermakers, ironworkers, sheet metal workers such as HVAC technicians, and other fabricators.

The increasing application of die grinders in the metal fabrication industry and the automotive industry will result in this markets steady growth during the forecast period. In the metal fabrication industry, die grinders help in the removal of unwanted and unfinished parts. Fabricated metal products find usage in end-user industries such as construction and machinery. In the automotive industry, straight die grinders and right angle die grinders are widely utilized for the production of automobiles and electric vehicles.

The global die grinder market is intensely competitive due to the presence of numerous large players that account for a major part of the overall market share. In the developed countries, the level of competition is tougher due to the presence of many multinational vendors. However, in emerging countries such as China and India, the local players play a major role in fostering market growth. The local players have an advantage over global players in terms of pricing and supply chains.

Geographically, the APAC region is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The relocation of automobile manufacturers to low-cost labor countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and India to reduce market response time and transportation costs will aid in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global Die Grinder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Die Grinder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Die Grinder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas

Bosch

Danaher

Hitachi Koki

Makita

Apex Tool Group

Milwaukee Tool

Dewalt

Walter Surface Technologies

Grainger (MRO distributor)

Ken Power Tools

Kulkarni Power Tools

Ingersoll Rand

C. & E. Fein

3M

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mounted stones of many shapes and various sizes

BurrsÂ of many shapes and various sizes

SmallÂ drill bits

SmallÂ endmills

Small disc-shapedÂ sawÂ blades orÂ milling cutters

Small abrasive cut-off wheels

Small sanding drums

Small sanding flap wheels

Small cloth or fiber wheels

Mounted laps

Segment by Application

Metalworks

Automobile

