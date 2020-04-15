Global Display for Retail Applications Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Display for Retail Applications market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Display for Retail Applications Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Display for Retail Applications market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Display for Retail Applications market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Display for Retail Applications market.”

Displays are used to exhibit data or information. They are referred to as retail displays when used in retail applications like POS systems, kiosks, ATMs, and digital signage. They can be both touch-enabled and non-touch displays. A growing number of retailers are using interactive displays to attract customers. Retailers have to make sure that their digital displays are technically perfect to attract customers, given the increased consumer use of high-performance electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. For instance, responsive screens should react quickly to consumer gestures so that shoppers continue to use them and close the sale.

Advances in interactive digital signage are primarily driving this market. To attract the attention of users on a large scale, retail manufacturers are resorting to large-size digital display installations. They are also introducing interactive touch displays to usher in a drastic change in customer experience.

As the retail display market is still in its early stages, manufacturers are increasingly adopting technologies such as interactive displays that encourage more human engagement. Digital signage, POS, kiosks, interactive digital signage, and content automation system are gaining traction in the market. During the forecast period, manufacturers are expected to introduce advanced retail display solutions that integrate augmented reality (AR), gesture control, and holographic displays.

The market share for the APAC region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. China will continue to be a majority contributor to this region.

The global Display for Retail Applications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Display for Retail Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display for Retail Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Touch-screen retail displays

Non-touch-screen retail displays

Segment by Application

Departmental stores

Bags and luggage specialty stores

Apparels and footwear specialty stores

Jewelry and watch specialty stores

Others-Independent small grocers

