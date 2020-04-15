Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market.

A fiber optic sensor consists of a light source, an external transducer, a photodetector, and an optical fiber, and they measure the properties of light, such as intensity, wave length, and polarization, to sense the surrounding. The change in the properties of light is detected and used to infer the change in the surrounding or the target object. A fiber optic sensor helps in measuring several physical, chemical, and biomedical properties by detecting the changes in the following properties of the target or sensing location.

The rise in the consumption rates of oil and gas and declining production numbers of conventional oil reserves have compelled many manufacturers and the governments of different countries to invest in the exploration of unconventional resources such as tight oil and shale gas. This has resulted in the rise of deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea drilling activities for the exploration of the unconventional resources. The rising exploration activities of unconventional resources will boost the growth of the global distributed fiber optic sensing market as these sensors are integrated into the equipment used for drilling and exploration activities.

The distributed fiber optic sensing market consists of manufacturers with varied portfolios and providing different types of sensors, apart from distributed fiber optic sensing. manufacturers are benefitted from the popularity of online media to develop a competitive edge. The focus of the manufacturers will be on the developing regions as the presence of the distributed fiber optic sensing is currently low in the developing countries.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue generator of the distributed fiber optic sensing market throughout the forecast period. The increased adoption rate of distributed fiber optic sensors in the food and beverage, oil & gas, and automotive manufacturing industries will drive the growth of the market in the region.

The global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Yokogawa Electric

Ziebel

AP Sensing

Omnisens

OptaSense

Silixa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Intrinsic fiber optic sensing

Extrinsic fiber optic sensing

Segment by Application

Oil and gas

Industrial

Civil engineering

Safety and security

Power and utility

