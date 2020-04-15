Global Domestic Heating Appliances Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Domestic Heating Appliances market.

Domestic heating appliance is a device or system which is used to produce heat to accomplish various tasks. It also acts as a combustion appliance and having heat generation capacity up to 50 kW. Several domestic heating appliances includes heater, condensing boiler, heat spreader, hot water storage tank, fan heater, geysers, electric Iron, furnace, stoves, oil burner, radiator, space heater, solar water heater, immersion rods and wood-burning stove. Domestic heating appliances are used for both residential and commercial purposes. Global domestic heating appliances market is segmented into electric storage heating radiators, soil heating, non-electric heaters and electric heating resistors. Among various segment soil heating and electric storage heating radiators together hold the largest market share and accounts more than 40.0% share in domestic heating appliances market. Growing economy in developing country is one of the key factors for the growth of domestic heating appliances market.Â

The demand of high efficient, energy saving and safety domestic heating appliance is growing more in the market. This demand is seen more in urban market especially in high-tier cities as compared to rural area or low tier cities. Desire to live a comfort and luxurious life among individual is one of the key factor due to which, individual leads to invest more over domestic appliance Â including heating appliances. This helps in the growth of domestic heating market in all across the globe. Large investment over research and development on various domestic heating appliances and introduction of new and innovative technology in the market further helps in the growth of domestic heating appliances. Product upgrading is also one of the important factors for healthy growth of domestic heating appliances market.

The global Domestic Heating Appliances market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Domestic Heating Appliances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Domestic Heating Appliances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clatronic

Severin Elektrogerate

Sunbeam

Glen Dimplex

Ariston Thermo

Bajaj ElectricalsÂ

Baxi Heating

Bosch Thermotechnology

Danfoss Randall

Honeywell Control Systems

Ideal Boilers

Quinn Radiators

Rettig

Vaillant

Vokera

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric Storage Heating Radiators

Soil Heating

Non-Electric Heaters

Electric Heating Resistors

Segment by Application

Private

Commercial

