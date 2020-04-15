Global Herbal Tea Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Herbal Tea market.

Herbal tea is made by boiling or steeping herbs, and is an infusion made from a plant other than Camellia sinensis. Flower tisanes such as chamomile, lavender, hibiscus, and rose are usually used for making herbal teas. Even leaf tisane such as mint, lemongrass, French verbena, and lemon balm can be used for making herbal teas. Other tisanes used to blend herbal tea are root tisanes, fruit tisanes, and seed or spice tisanes.

Herbal teaÂ has several health benefits and is available in a variety of flavors such as orange and apple, which are not only delicious but are a perfect alternative to unhealthy sodas. Moreover,Â herbal teaÂ is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Some of the most popular herbal teas includeÂ peppermint tea,Â chamomile tea, andÂ hibiscus tea. WhileÂ peppermint teaÂ aids in digestion and has antiviral and antimicrobial properties, chamomile tea has antiplatelet-clumping activity and plays a vital role in reducing the occurrence of blood clots. Also, hibiscus tea lowers the blood pressure and is ideal for pre-hypersensitive and mildly hypersensitive people. The increasing awareness aboutÂ preventive healthcareÂ and stressful lifestyle is encouraging consumers to opt for products with health benefits like herbal tea.

Online retailingÂ is a recent trend spurring the growth prospects of theÂ herbal teaÂ market in the coming years. Although the brick-and-mortar retail channel remains the key channel in the market, Internet retailing is witnessing rapid growth. Factors such as quick delivery services and competitive selling prices are some of the major factors boosting the growth of Internet retailing worldwide. Several websites likeÂ mightyleaf.com,Â teabox.com, themandarinstearoom.com, andÂ adagio.comÂ offer different flavors and types of tea. Also, the sites provide options such as live chat to provide instant support to people who face any kind of difficulty while purchasing products, which is driving consumers to purchase herbal teas online, leading to this markets growth in the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adagio Teas

Associated British Foods

Dilmah Tea

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black Tea

Green Tea

Yellow Tea

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

